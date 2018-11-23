B&H discounts the latest Mac Mini from $749 shipped (Tax select states only)

- Nov. 23rd 2018 11:01 am ET

Black Friday
B&H is currently offering $50 off the latest Mac Minis with prices starting at $749 shipped. That’s a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. You can skip the taxes at the time of purchase in select states as well. Various configurations are available today. The new Mac Mini delivers a bevy of ports and connectivity options, making it perfect for pro-sumers. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it “Apple’s most versatile Mac.” Learn more here.

2018 Mac Mini features:

  • 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 128GB PCIe SSD
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A | 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • macOS Mojave

Black Friday 2018 B&H

