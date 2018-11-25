Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle, more including new Show Mode dock

- Nov. 25th 2018 8:43 am ET

Cyber Monday Feature
0

Amazon is kicking off Cyber Week by discounting nearly every in-house device, including the latest Echo Speakers, Fire tablets, and Kindles. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Many of these deals are a match of Black Friday pricing, but some bundles dropped over the last day or so. Head below for all the deals.

Echo

Fire Tablets

Kindle Paperwhite is still at $80 (Reg. $120) as well. That’s good for 33% off the regular price and a match of the best we’ve seen recently. This tablet is perfect for reading on-the-go and taking a break from your iPad.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Cyber Monday 2018

Cyber Monday 2018

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp