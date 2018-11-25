Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle, more including new Show Mode dock

Amazon is kicking off Cyber Week by discounting nearly every in-house device, including the latest Echo Speakers, Fire tablets, and Kindles. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Many of these deals are a match of Black Friday pricing, but some bundles dropped over the last day or so. Head below for all the deals.
Echo
- Echo Dot:
- 2nd Gen.: $20 (Orig. $50)
- 3rd Gen.: $24 (Reg. $50)
- Kids Edition: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Echo: $69 (Reg. $100)
- Echo Spot: $90 (Reg. $130)
- Echo Plus: $110 (Reg. $165)
- 2nd Gen. Echo Show: $180 (Reg. $230)
Fire Tablets
- Show Mode Charging Dock: from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Fire 7: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Kids: $70 (Reg. $100)
- Fire HD 8: $50 (Reg. $80)
- + Show Mode Dock: $80 (Reg. $120)
- Kids: $90 (Reg. $130)
- Fire HD 10: $100 (Reg. $150)
- + Show Mode Dock: $145 (Reg. $205)
- Kids: $150 (Reg. $200)
Kindle Paperwhite is still at $80 (Reg. $120) as well. That’s good for 33% off the regular price and a match of the best we’ve seen recently. This tablet is perfect for reading on-the-go and taking a break from your iPad.