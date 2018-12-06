Best Buy’s biggest Apple sale of the year discounts iPad, Macs, HomeKit gear, more

This morning, Best Buy has kicked off arguably is most wide-ranging Apple sales event ever. Nearly every product category is represented here, including Macs, iPads, iPhone, HomeKit accessories and more. Everything here ships free. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy is taking up to $80 off the latest 9.7-inch iPad with deals starting at $269.99. Although that isn’t quite a good as our $100 off mention during Thanksgiving week, it’s still one of the best offers we’ve seen all-time. Previous generation iPad Pro models are up to $175 off, which is a match of our previous mention. Best Buy has the lower-end configurations available from $500 with additional savings on the 512GB models.

You can save up to $200 on the latest MacBook Pros. While we have seen slightly better prices in the past, the 13-inch 256GB model at $1,599 (Reg. $1,799) is the best offer currently out there by $100. In something of a surprise, Best Buy also has $100 off the latest Mac minis. Released earlier this year, we’ve never seen this level of discount on Apple’s newest desktop.

Best Buy has buy one get one 20% off iTunes gift cards in this sale, along with various promotions on iPhones, including up to $150 off the latest XS/Max/R.

Other notable deals include: