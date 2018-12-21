Best Buy’s 1-day Apple event takes up to $800 off MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, more

Best Buy’s last-second savings event is now live with a special one-day Apple sale. While free shipping is available on most listings, those still trying to wrap up holiday shopping will want to opt for in-store pickup to ensure any purchase are under the tree this weekend. You’ll find offers on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone, Apple Watch and more in this wide-ranging sale. These prices are good for today only. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way is up to $800 off the previous generation and latest MacBook Pro models. Deals start at $1,049 on the non-Touch Bar models and go up from there. A solid buy is the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 256GB SSD for $1,499.99. That’s good for nearly $300 off and $100 better than the next best retailer. Check out all of the MacBook Pro models on sale right here.

There are plenty of iPad deals to go around in Best Buy’s one-day Apple event. That said, you’re going to want to be sure to choose wisely, as many offers are available at various other retailers. Currently Amazon is taking $40 off the latest 11-inch iPad Pro. This deal is also available in today’s Best Buy sale and at B&H. Skip Best Buy’s offer on the 9.7-inch model and go over to Amazon where you can currently save $100 off various models. You’ll find the previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro for up to $150 off at Best Buy, which is the lowest current price available.

Apple Watch Series 3 is currently on sale from $229, which is good for $50 off the regular price. This deal is also available at Target. We did see it for $30 less on Black Friday, but otherwise this is amongst the lowest we’ve seen. Best Buy is now offering HomePod at $250, which is is a match of what B&H and Target have been offering over the last few weeks. Go with the B&H deal if you’re looking for expedited shipping or are eligible for tax savings there.

Other notable deals include: