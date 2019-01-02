iTunes kicks off 2019 with $5 movie sale + deals on bundles, more

It’s a new year and iTunes is celebrating with a new $5 movie sale this morning, along with a host of other deals. That’s on top of its annual holiday promotion, which is still live with bundles from $10, Disney titles for $15, 4K starting at $5, and more. Head below for all of our top picks.
$5 Movies
- Ghostbusters Answer the Call: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Charade: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Shadow: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Spy: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Bad Teacher: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Date Night: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Easy A: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Clueless: $5 (Reg. $15)
- The Heat: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Juno: $5 (Reg. $10)
- …and more…
Additional movie deals:
- Austin Powers 3-film Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Princess Bride: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pete’s Dragon: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Back to the Future: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alien 4-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Superman 80th Anniversary Collection: $40 (Reg. $70)
Don’t forget, on top of the iTunes holiday movie sale you can still score deep discounts on complete TV series as well. This includes favorites like Seinfeld, Friends, Modern Family, Game of Thrones and many more!