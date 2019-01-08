It seems like everyone wants to put a splash of color on your walls these days. Just this morning, Nanoleaf introduced even more smart light panels. Now, upstart LaMetric is throwing its hat into the ring with its own smartphone-controlled lighting system. And we have to say, it looks pretty intriguing. LaMetric Sky doesn’t just light up your room, however. It can also relay data, time, and more. It’ll even tell you how many Instagram followers you have. Head below for more.

You may have previously-known LaMetric for its Time desktop clock that was released back in 2014. While we found it to be an interesting gadget in our hands-on review, it was rather pricey. LaMetric has evidently used the time since to create this new lighting product called Sky. With 32 individual triangles, Sky is capable of producing much greater variation than those larger Nanoleaf panels. In fact, LaMetric claims it leaned heavily on stained glass windows as inspiration.

Additional window with a SKY view at your home – the dream of everyone. Just connect lighting panels together into bird, cat, diamond, square or your own shape that fits your room in the best way. Mount them on the wall, connect to your Wi-Fi and borderless panels will bring a piece of SKY into your room.

LaMetric Sky is compatible with popular smart home platforms, including Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. A companion app delivers a customizable experience that lets users setup those notifications that we mentioned off the top. Like the previously-released Time, users will be able to see temperature, follower counts and more, right on their wall. That’s a pretty unique way to relay key information.

Final pricing and a release date have yet to be announced by LaMetric. Look for additional details to surface in the second half of 2019.