Best Buy’s new 2-day sale takes $150 off the latest iPad Pro, deals on Beats, TVs, more

Best Buy has launched a new two-day sale this morning. While there are plenty of deals to go around, the headliner is $150 off the latest iPad Pro models. This is the biggest discount that we’ve seen all-time, besting our holiday mentions by as much as $100. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of the best deals.

As we mentioned off the top, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is up to $150 off in today’s sale. This offer is also extended to select previous generation models as well. The deals start at $549.99 and go up from there. Features include a refreshed design with a near edge-to-edge display, A12X Bionic chip, Face ID and up to 10-hours of battery life. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Best Buy also has Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale in select colors for $179.99. That’s down the regular going rate of $250 to $300. Solo3 headphones sports Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing, up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We also spotted the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver on sale for $349.99, which is down from the usual $400 price tag. Other notable deals include: