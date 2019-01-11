Best Buy’s new 2-day sale takes $150 off the latest iPad Pro, deals on Beats, TVs, more

- Jan. 11th 2019 7:13 am ET

Shop now!
0

Best Buy has launched a new two-day sale this morning. While there are plenty of deals to go around, the headliner is $150 off the latest iPad Pro models. This is the biggest discount that we’ve seen all-time, besting our holiday mentions by as much as $100. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Head below for all of the best deals.

As we mentioned off the top, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is up to $150 off in today’s sale. This offer is also extended to select previous generation models as well. The deals start at $549.99 and go up from there. Features include a refreshed design with a near edge-to-edge display, A12X Bionic chip, Face ID and up to 10-hours of battery life. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Best Buy also has Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale in select colors for $179.99. That’s down the regular going rate of $250 to $300. Solo3 headphones sports Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing, up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We also spotted the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver on sale for $349.99, which is down from the usual $400 price tag. Other notable deals include:

Shop now!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad HDTV

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp