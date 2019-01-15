This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Great Soundtracks from $7, 4K sale, $1 rental, more

It’s Tuesday and the iTunes movie storefront has been refreshed with a new batch of deals. This week we’re seeing deals on Movies with Great Soundtracks. There’s also the usual smattering of 4K offers and the $1 HD rental of the week. Head below for all of the best offers.

Movies with Great Soundtracks

iTunes’ featured batch of deals this week includes notable movies with great soundtracks. You’ll find both old classics and new hits here. Some of our top picks include:

4K Movie Deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Juliet, Naked. It regularly rents for $5 or more at competing services. Starring Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke, this film has collected an 83% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.