Something that I’ve realized I can’t live without is a curved monitor. Sure, flat panels are what everyone is used to and the “status quo” when it comes to displays, but there’s just something about a curved computer monitor that’s appealing. I can look at it and it almost seems to wrap around my view. AOC recently announced two new 27-inch curved gaming monitors, the AG273QCG and AG273QCX.

With 1440p resolution, NVIDIA’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync2, 144/165Hz, and even HDR support, these monitors are designed for the masses. There’s also a unique RGB ring on the back which illuminates your wall and gives your battlestation a little something extra.

Let’s start with the AG273QCG. This monitor features 1440p resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1ms response time, and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology.

There’s DTS audio technology built into the monitor, which gives a “theater-like audio experience.” Though we still recommend buying a set of external speakers, the built-in options should prove sufficient when not heading headphones.

The game mode also is pre-set with quick adjustments and setups which give you the optional settings depending on what game you’re playing. There’s also built-in shadow control, which gives fast contrast adjustment which improves areas of the screen which are generally too dark without blowing the entire image out. And for those gamers who play at night, there’s a “low blue mode” which can help reduce eye strain, sleep disorders, or headaches.

The AG273QCX is the AMD FreeSync2 version of this monitor, though they share many similarities. Alongside FreeSync2 instead of NVIDIA G-SYNC, this monitor supports HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Both monitors feature an RGB ring on the back giving your setup a unique glow and making it look that much better. Plus, both displays are 1440p and offer a curved design.

The curve can help make you more immersed in your game, as the display will fill up more of your vision. I have a curved 1440p 34-inch UltraWide monitor in my setup and I greatly prefer it to any non-curved counterparts.

Thankfully curved gaming monitors like this are starting to come down in price. Just a few years ago, something like this would have cost you well over $1,000 to add to your desk, but AOC is determined to give people quality products at more affordable prices.

The AG273QCG is already available for purchase from Newegg and should be on Amazon shortly for $649.99 shipped. The AG273QCX is a bit more affordable and should be available at $499.99 shipped when it releases.