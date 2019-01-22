Wall mount your broom with Command’s 3M Gripper for a new Amazon low at under $5

Amazon is currently offering the Command 3M Broom Gripper for $4.88 shipped as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in orders over $25. Normally selling for $8, that’s good for a 40% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Command’s Broom Gripper allows you to wall-mount your broom without having to deal with hooks. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 450 customers.
Command 3M Broom Gripper features:
- Damage-free hanging
- Weight capacity: 4 pounds
- Holds brooms with 0.8″-1.0″ diameter handles
- Color: White with grey band
- Package contents: 1 broom gripper, 2 large strips
The Command broom gripper is great for neatly storing your brooms when not in use. Push broom handle into Command broom gripper for easy storage and pull it out when ready to use. Hang a Command broom gripper in the mud room, laundry room and closet. Forget about nails, screws and tacks, Command products are fast and easy to hang! uses revolutionary Command adhesive to hold strongly on a variety of surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more.