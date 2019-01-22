Wall mount your broom with Command’s 3M Gripper for a new Amazon low at under $5

Amazon is currently offering the Command 3M Broom Gripper for $4.88 shipped as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in orders over $25. Normally selling for $8, that’s good for a 40% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Command’s Broom Gripper allows you to wall-mount your broom without having to deal with hooks. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 450 customers.

Command 3M Broom Gripper features:

Damage-free hanging

Weight capacity: 4 pounds

Holds brooms with 0.8″-1.0″ diameter handles

Color: White with grey band

Package contents: 1 broom gripper, 2 large strips