Fender Guitars from $380: American Strat $400 off, Paramount Acoustic $420 off, more

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster 6-String Electric Guitar for $1,249 shipped. That’s as much $400 off the regular price, $200 under the best price at Guitar Center and the lowest we can find. This American-made Strat features an Ash Body in white blonde, a Channel-Bound Rosewood fingerboard and a treble bleed circuit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the American-made quality here, but there are some fantastic beginner Fender options for significantly less out there. Having said that, we have some additional Fender deals for you down below on everything from acoustics and American Telecasters and even some bass options.

Fender Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster: