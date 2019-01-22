Fender Guitars from $380: American Strat $400 off, Paramount Acoustic $420 off, more

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster 6-String Electric Guitar for $1,249 shipped. That’s as much $400 off the regular price, $200 under the best price at Guitar Center and the lowest we can find. This American-made Strat features an Ash Body in white blonde, a Channel-Bound Rosewood fingerboard and a treble bleed circuit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Clearly you’re paying for the American-made quality here, but there are some fantastic beginner Fender options for significantly less out there. Having said that, we have some additional Fender deals for you down below on everything from acoustics and American Telecasters and even some bass options.
- American Pro Telecaster $1,199 ($350 off)
- Butterscotch Blonde
- Standard Stratocaster $399 ($200 off)
- Brown Sunburst
- Paramount Acoustic Guitar $380 (up to $420 off)
- Natural
- Precision Bass Guitar $400 ($225 off)
- Brown Sunburst
- Standard Jazz Bass Guitar $400 ($225 off)
- Brown Sunburst
Fender Limited Edition American Professional Stratocaster:
Often copied, but never surpassed, the Stratocaster is arguably the world’s most-loved electric guitar. Electrifying the music world since its debut in 1954, its natural, versatile sound made the Stratocaster the benchmark for exceptional guitar tones. The American Professional Stratocaster isn’t a re-imagining of the classic design; it’s the authentic original model, evolved.
Three Tim Shaw-designed V-Mod single-coil Stratocaster pickups that are engineered using a proprietary blend of alnico magnet types for the neck and middle pickups. Each pickup is voiced specifically for its position, creating high-output tone with vintage warmth and the crisp, clear sound that made Fender a legend.