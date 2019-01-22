Never suffer from a dead battery again w/ this 800A jump starter for $40.50 (Reg. $70)

- Jan. 22nd 2019 8:03 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter/Portable Battery for $40.59 shipped when you use code ERW5JT9N at checkout. Regularly $70, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had a car battery die on you at a store, this is perfect. You can jump up to a 7.0L gas engine or 5.5L diesel with this battery, plus it acts as a 18000mAh portable power bank for your phone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just want some extra juice for your phone on the go, then just pick up Anker’s 13000mAh portable battery for $30 shipped. It’s smaller and more budget-friendly, depending on what your needs are.

GOOLOO 800A Car Jump Starter features:

  • Enough power to start most 12 volt vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road
  • With 18000mAh capacity and smart USB port, it can full charge your mobile phones, iPhone, tablets, and other devices.
  • The LED light has three modes with Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light
  • Built-in overcurrent protection, overload protection, overvoltage protection, overcharge protection and more than 5 advanced safety technologies make it completely safe for anyone.

