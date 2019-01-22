Control up to 8 devices w/ Logitech’s Harmony 350 universal remote: $15 (Refurb, Orig. $40)

NeweggFlash offers the Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote in refurbished condition for $14.99 shipped. Originally $40, it’s now around $29 at Amazon and this is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday where it dropped to $10. With the Super Bowl just around the corner, simplifying your home theater is a must. Whether you picked up a new TV or sound system (or both), unify your entertainment center down to one remote with the Harmony 350. It controls up to 8 devices into a single remote and is a must-have for any home theater. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote features:

  • Replaces 8 other remotes: Control your TV, cable/satellite box, DVR, Blu-ray player and more with one easy to use remote control
  • Watch TV button: One button press turns on your TV and cable/satellite box with just the right settings Programmable Favorites: Personalize Harmony with one-touch buttons that let you quickly jump to any of your 5 channel Favorites
  • World’s most compatible: Works with 225,000+ devices and 5,000+ brands, including new devices added regularly to Harmony’s online database
