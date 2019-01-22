Launched today, Victoria Beckham has partnered with Reebok for her second collection that features an array of athletic pieces. The collaboration includes everything from chic sports bras and oversized hoodies to trendy sock sneakers and joggers. Prices in this collection start at just $30 and features designs for both men or women. Head below to find all of our top picks from the new Reebok x Victoria Beckham line.

“Every time I launch something new, it’s because it’s something I want in my life,” Beckham says at the New York shoot for the campaign. “I’ve wanted to put a trainer in my collection for a long, long time, but it’s something that’s very specialized—I had to do it with a brand that had the technical experience and the know-how.”

Tops

A standout from this collection is the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Hoodie that comes in either black, orange or white. This hoodie features a modern, oversized fit that can be styled with leggings or joggers alike. It features a drawstring hood and a logo on the arm for added style. This sweatshirt is priced on the higher side at $280. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the Long Sleeve T-Shirt is just $90 and features a large logo down the sleeve for a sleek look.

Pants

Pair either of the tops above with the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Boyfriend Joggers. They are not only very on-trend but also oversized for a very comfortable feel. These joggers are great for cold weather and perfect to throw on after workout sessions. They also feature a drawstring waist for convenience. Grab yourself a pair for $280.

There are also leggings that are a must-have with a seamless design for comfort. These leggings are lightweight and conform to your body shape. They also contain breathable material and come in three color options. The leggings have a logo at the calf and are priced at $120.

Shoes

Finally, finish your look with the Bolton Sock Sneakers that will take your outfit to the next level. These shoes contain a 1990s vibe that features a sock connected to the sneakers. These are available in two color options and designed for support while running. They also have reflective detailing to help you stay visible in low light as well as a cushioned insole for comfort. You can pick up the Bolton Sneakers for $300. Also, be sure to add the Running Socks that are priced at just $30 and include arch support for stability.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.