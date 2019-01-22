Catch package thieves in the act w/ Ring’s Doorbell Pro + Chime Bundle for $198 ($80 off)

Woot is offering the Ring Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro Bundle for $197.99. Free shipping applies for Amazon Prime members; non-members pay an extra $6 for delivery. That’s $80 off the going rate offered at Amazon and is the same amount you would have spent if you bought both products individually at the lowest price they fetched there. I own two Ring doorbells in my home and am thrilled with their speedy performance. Using either Alexa or my iPhone, I’m able to pull up a live feed of either of my doorbells in about 5 seconds or less. A Ring Chime Pro is included with this bundle, allowing you to add an audible alert to an outlet where you typically do not have your smartphone around. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’re alright without a Chime, 1080p footage, and a bit larger form-factor, the original Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell is $100. It shoots 720p footage which in most cases will not be too much of a downgrade. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Ring Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro features:
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Plug Ring Chime into any standard power outlet, and get instant alerts anywhere in your home.
- Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
