Catch package thieves in the act w/ Ring’s Doorbell Pro + Chime Bundle for $198 ($80 off)

Woot is offering the Ring Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro Bundle for $197.99. Free shipping applies for Amazon Prime members; non-members pay an extra $6 for delivery. That’s $80 off the going rate offered at Amazon and is the same amount you would have spent if you bought both products individually at the lowest price they fetched there. I own two Ring doorbells in my home and am thrilled with their speedy performance. Using either Alexa or my iPhone, I’m able to pull up a live feed of either of my doorbells in about 5 seconds or less. A Ring Chime Pro is included with this bundle, allowing you to add an audible alert to an outlet where you typically do not have your smartphone around. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re alright without a Chime, 1080p footage, and a bit larger form-factor, the original Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell is $100. It shoots 720p footage which in most cases will not be too much of a downgrade. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ring Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro features:

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Plug Ring Chime into any standard power outlet, and get instant alerts anywhere in your home.

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video