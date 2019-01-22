Store it all on Seagate’s 5TB portable hard drive for $108 shipped (17% off)

- Jan. 22nd 2019 6:03 pm ET

$108
0

NeweggFlash offers the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $107.99 shipped when you use code NEFPBB58 at checkout. Regularly $130, this beats our last mention by $11 and is the best available. For comparison, it’s only $1 above Amazon’s all-time low. This drive requires no external power supply, meaning it can be used anywhere you are, offering the ultimate portability. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 5TB of portable storage, we still have a 4TB desktop hard drive for $80 shipped. Though it’s not portable and is tied to a desk, it’s a great option for desktops.

There’s also this 1TB portable drive for just $50 shipped, which is perfect for photo or video backups, plus it’s slimmer and easier to carry with you.

Seagate 5TB Portable Hard Drive features:

  • Create easy customized backup plans with included Seagate Dashboard software
  • USB powered – no power supply necessary; SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port (required for USB 3.0 transfer speeds or backwards compatible with USB 2.0 ports at USB 2.0 transfer speeds).
  • Quick file transfer with USB 3.0 connectivity.Dimensions(L x W x H mm)-114,5 x 76 x 20,35 mm
  • Compatible with PlayStation 4 (Requires PS4 System Software Update 4.50 or higher)
  • Works interchangeably on PC and Mac computers—without needing to reformat
$108

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg seagate

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide