Store it all on Seagate’s 5TB portable hard drive for $108 shipped (17% off)

NeweggFlash offers the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $107.99 shipped when you use code NEFPBB58 at checkout. Regularly $130, this beats our last mention by $11 and is the best available. For comparison, it’s only $1 above Amazon’s all-time low. This drive requires no external power supply, meaning it can be used anywhere you are, offering the ultimate portability. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 5TB of portable storage, we still have a 4TB desktop hard drive for $80 shipped. Though it’s not portable and is tied to a desk, it’s a great option for desktops.

There’s also this 1TB portable drive for just $50 shipped, which is perfect for photo or video backups, plus it’s slimmer and easier to carry with you.

Seagate 5TB Portable Hard Drive features: