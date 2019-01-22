Keep your ankles supported with these compression socks from Amazon for $7 shipped

Dowellife (99% positive feeback) via Amazon is offering the Support Sleeve Compression Socks in several color options for $6.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code HGDC6F6W at checkout. Regularly priced at $12, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since October. Theses socks help to support your feet during workouts or everyday activities and can help to prevent ankle sprains or strains. They’re are also lightweight and breathable for additional comfort. With over 500 reviews, these socks are rated 4.2/5 stars.
Compression Support Socks feature:
- Dowellife foot compression sleeves offer instant and firm arch, heel compression and ankle support, like a closely hug to your foot. As an ideal plantar fasciitis socks and ankle support sleeves, can improve foot circulation and stabilize ankle joint, thereby reducing inflammation, relieving the plantar fasciitis pain, shortening the recovery period of exercise and preventing ankle sprains and strains.
- he compression foot sleeve is designed thin and best stretch elastic able to provide standard and lasting 20-30mmHg compression for arch and ankle and plantar fasciitis due to the use of ultra-density 400 knitting stitches process.
- With 3D Geo-tech and ergonomic design, the ankle support sleeves ensure your feet at the right angle to reduce sports injuries while providing ankle support and stability.