VUDU offers over 50% off the complete series of Parks & Recreation, The Office, more: $30 each

VUDU is currently offering several complete series TV shows for $30 each. Our top pick is Parks and Recreation for $29.99, which currently fetches $70+ at iTunes and Amazon. Today’s sale brings this show back to its previous low, making it a great time to add it to your collection. Whether you’ve seen this hilarious show or not, its great to have on hand as it has plenty of replay value. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find other big name titles in today’s sale.
More titles included VUDU’s sale:
- Bates Motel: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Office: $30 (Reg. $70)
- Monk: $30 (Reg. $70)
- House: $30 (Reg. $70)
- 30 Rock: $30 (Reg. $70)
- Weeds: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Friday Night Lights: $30 (Reg. $50)
- …and more…
Parks & Recreation features:
From Emmy Award-winning executive producers Greg Daniels (NBC’s “The Office,” “King of the Hill”) and Michael Schur (NBC’s “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live”), “Parks and Recreation” is a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie Knope (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Amy Poehler, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” “Baby Mama”), a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and her tireless efforts to make her quintessentially American town just a little bit more fun.