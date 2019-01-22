World Market takes up to 50% off decor pieces including mirrors, wall art & more from $10

World Market is refreshing your home for a new season with 20% to 50% off select decor pieces including mirrors and wall art. Prices are as marked. Orders of $150 or more receive free shipping with code 150SHIPFREE at checkout. Our top pick from this sale is the Ivory Mirrored World Map Wall Art for $160, which is $40 off the original rate. This art piece would look beautiful in any space and its mirrored accents add a fun touch. This piece also features an iron frame and black details for a rustic look. However, if you’re looking for a slightly cheaper option, the Blue Old World Map is priced at $130. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from World Market include: