Best Buy discounts Amazon’s Echo lineup from $25.50 for students (up to $84 off)

Best Buy is offering students a wide selection of Amazon’s Echo devices from $25.50. To sign up for Best Buy’s education program, just visit this page, log into your My Best Buy account, and then enter your school’s info. Best Buy will ask you your birthday, school name, and projected graduation year. Once signed up and approved, you’ll find the Amazon deals on the “Offers” page. Our favorite from the sale is the Echo Dot 3rd Generation at $20.99 with free in-store pickup, which is generally $50. Note: Right now Best Buy is backordered on the Echo Dots, but you can still order and lock in the discounted price. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $30 right now and won’t have stock until the end of February. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Keep reading for more Amazon device discounts.

Other Amazon devices on sale:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation features: