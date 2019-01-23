Crucial’s 240GB BX500 3D NAND SSD packs 540MB/s speeds and is on sale from $32 (Reg. $45)

Newegg is currently offering the Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND 2.5-Inch Solid State Drive for $31.99 shipped when code EMCTUVW34 has been applied at checkout. That takes an extra $2 off the sale price at Amazon and B&H. That’s good for a nearly 30% discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked so far. Crucial’s hard drive is an idea way to upgrade your aging machine. It features up to 540 MB/s transfer speeds, is 45% more energy efficient than a typical hard drive and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 110 customers.

Update 1/23 @ 12:30 PM: Amazon offers the Crucial MX500 500GB 3D NAND 2.5-Inch Internal SSD for $57.99 shipped. Also at B&H, Newegg, and Adorama. Regularly closer to $70, this is a new all-time low and the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For comparison, most other 3D NAND SSDs sell for $40 or more at Amazon. If you don’t need the speed boost offered by these drives, Kingston’s A400 240GB SSD is a way to save a little bit more.

Crucial 240GB BX500 SSD features:

Boot up faster. Load files quicker. Improve overall system responsiveness

300% faster than a typical hard drive

Improves battery life because it’s 45x more energy efficient than a typical hard drive

Micron 3D NAND – advancing the world’s memory and storage technology for 40 years

Crucial 3-year limited warranty