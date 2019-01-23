GAP Factory refreshes your look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase

Jan. 23rd 2019

0

For a limited time only, GAP Factory is offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code STARS at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket, which is very on-trend this season, for $26. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $80 and it’s available in two color options. Pair the jacket with the Slim Fit Jeans with Gap Flex for a casual and stylish look. Even better, these jeans are on sale for $21 and originally were priced at $60. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

