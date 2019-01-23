GAP Factory refreshes your look with up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your purchase

For a limited time only, GAP Factory is offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code STARS at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Quilted Bomber Jacket, which is very on-trend this season, for $26. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $80 and it’s available in two color options. Pair the jacket with the Slim Fit Jeans with Gap Flex for a casual and stylish look. Even better, these jeans are on sale for $21 and originally were priced at $60. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quilted Bomber Jacket $26 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Fit Jeans with GapFlex $21 (Orig. $60)
- Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt Pullover $22 (Orig. $40)
- Lived-In Straight Khakis $19 (Orig. $50)
- Half-Zip Mockneck Sweater $21 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa-Collar Denim Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Drop-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater $15 (Orig. $40)
- Open Back Gap-Fit Long Sleeve Tee $11 (Orig. $30)
- High Rise Jeggings $34 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Trench Coat in Twill $37 (Orig. $80)
