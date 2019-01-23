Gildan’s 5-Pack Assorted Crew T-Shirts are a great option for everyday wear at $11 shipped

- Jan. 23rd 2019 4:24 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the 5-Piece Gildan Men’s Assorted Crew T-Shirt Multipack for $11 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $5 off the regular rate. These shirts are great for everyday wear and perfect for layering during winter weather. They also have a tagless design for added comfort and come in an array of neutral color options for versatility. With over 800 reviews, this T-shirt pack is rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair this everyday shirt with a new pair of kicks during the Nike Flash Sale. It’s currently offering 20% off its best-selling items including Dri-FIT, Free RN, Air Max and more.

Gildan’s Assorted Crew T-Shirts feature:

  • Moisture wicking – keeps you cool and dry
  • Taped neck and shoulders for durability; Tubular rib collar for better stretch and recovery
  • Feels soft to the touch; Tag-free; Lays flat
