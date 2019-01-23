Kensington’s $30 BlackBelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case keeps your Surface Pro safe (50% off)

Amazon offers the Kensington Microsoft Surface Pro BlackBelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case for $29.97 shipped. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like Walmart, that’s good for a 50% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the next lowest offer is $41 at Best Buy. Kensington’s Surface Pro case is a great option for keeping your device protected when on-the-go and is made of a rugged polycarbonate body. Rated 4/5 stars from over 730 customers.

Kensington Surface Pro Rugged Case features:

  • Strong, rugged polycarbonate body designed to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G testing protocols for rugged protection against drops
  • Integrated silicone hand strap for easier, worry-free sharing and collaborating
  • Type Cover channel allows for fast attaching and detaching of keyboard without having to remove case; Quick Fold Design allows the Type Cover (sold separately) to be folded up the backside of the case
  • Unobstructed access via strategically designed cutouts for Surface kick stand, ports, jacks and cameras; Surface Pen Holder keeps it from going missing
