Amazon offers the top-rated Leviton Vizia Indoor Timer Switch for $16.50

Amazon offers the Leviton Vizia 24-hour Programmable Indoor Timer with Astronomical Clock for $16.44 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $35 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low price. This Leviton Timer is a great way to cut down on energy vampires. The astronomical clock automatically adjusts to sunrise and sunset times in local areas. Comes with three changeable faceplates. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not looking to install a light switch, consider going with a smart plug. Grab a two-pack of Alexa and Assistant plugs for $19. This is an easy way to bring smartphone control to your setup on a budget.

Leviton Vizia features: