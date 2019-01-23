Amazon offers the top-rated Leviton Vizia Indoor Timer Switch for $16.50

- Jan. 23rd 2019 2:02 pm ET

Amazon offers the Leviton Vizia 24-hour Programmable Indoor Timer with Astronomical Clock for $16.44 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $35 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low price. This Leviton Timer is a great way to cut down on energy vampires. The astronomical clock automatically adjusts to sunrise and sunset times in local areas. Comes with three changeable faceplates. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not looking to install a light switch, consider going with a smart plug. Grab a two-pack of Alexa and Assistant plugs for $19. This is an easy way to bring smartphone control to your setup on a budget.

Leviton Vizia features:

  • Easy to program and operate with the flexibility to program all days, weekdays, weekends or any combination of days
  • Timer settings at a glance with large, back-lit display
  • Astronomical clock automatically adjusts to local sunrise/sunset times
  • Includes three changeable face plates- white, ivory, and light almond
  • Requires neutral wire for installation
