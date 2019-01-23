Use this code to save big on refurb Dyson vacuums: V6 Stick $120, Upright $180, more from $88

$120
Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $119.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code . That’s $180 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more Dyson vacuums on sale. Don’t forget to use the code mentioned above to get the best deal.

More Dyson vacuums at Rakuten:

Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • Cord-free. Hassle-free. Filtration : Washable lifetime filter. Suction power (MAX mode) : 100 AW
  • Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Ergonomically designed
  • Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from carpets. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Bristles cover its full width, allowing edge-to-edge cleaning.
$120

