Use this code to save big on refurb Dyson vacuums: V6 Stick $120, Upright $180, more from $88

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $119.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code . That’s $180 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more Dyson vacuums on sale. Don’t forget to use the code mentioned above to get the best deal.
More Dyson vacuums at Rakuten:
- Upright Ball Animal 2: $180 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- V7 Motorhead Stick Vacuum: $152 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- V6 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum: $88 (Refurb, Org. $240)
- Cinetic Big Ball Animal Canister: $152 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:
- Cord-free. Hassle-free. Filtration : Washable lifetime filter. Suction power (MAX mode) : 100 AW
- Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Ergonomically designed
- Motorized cleaner head cleans all floor types. Stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from carpets. Carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Bristles cover its full width, allowing edge-to-edge cleaning.