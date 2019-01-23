RolliBot releases the RolliFit Bluetooth Smart Scale w/ Fitbit & Google Health integration for $50

Tracking your fitness goals with smart devices is super simple. There are apps for tracking your fitness journeys, water intake, and more. Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health all track your weight and there are even scales that integrate with the services to make logging every day simple. Though some of those scales are expensive, RolliBot recently introduced its RolliFit scale for just $50 which can automatically put your BMI, BMR, weight, and more into some of these services.

The RolliFit scale supports Fitbit and Google Fit native and features both an App Store and Google Play Store application which allows you to use health tracking with a lot of benefits.

Nomad Base Station

RolliBot announces the RolliFit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $50

Fitbit’s own Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale will set you back $130 for its tracking. And though it offers Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s still lacking in the user account department. Fitbit only supports up to 8 users, which works for most smaller families but doctors offices or personal trainers (or even just larger families) would suffer here. Withings’ Body+ Smart Scale is also $100, with support for only up to 8 people. Though both of these scales are more expensive due to built-in Wi-Fi, the highly-rated Yunmai Premium Smart Scale is Bluetooth like the RolliFit, costs $70, and only supports up to 16 total people.

That’s where RolliFit shines. It’s just $50, and supports unlimited users. That’s right, there’s no limit to how many people can register with your single RolliFit smart scale, making it perfect for larger families, doctors offices, or personal trainers.

RolliFit will track weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage, water, muscle mass, bone mass, and visceral fat in its app. There are four biometric sensors with conductive tempered glass that supports up to 400 pounds. This means that RolliFit is perfect for getting into shape and learning the most you can about your body, without having to pay for expensive doctor visits.

There is an iOS and Android app that syncs data, monitors your trends, connects with fitness applications like Fitbit or Google Fit, and even provides health tips for you.

You can purchase the RolliFit for $49.99 shipped at Amazon in either black or white. Though there’s no official Apple Health support out yet, but since it already hooks into both Fitbit and Google Fit, the support for Apple’s health tracking application should hopefully be just around the corner, though we have no official word just yet.