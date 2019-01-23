The Sandusky Lee Crate Wagon will help tackle your garden projects: $34.50 (Reg. $55)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 4:08 pm ET

$34.50
Amazon offers the Sandusky Lee PW3720-R Steel/Poly Crate Wagon for $34.50 shipped. Note: It’ll ship in 1 to 2 weeks. Same at Home Depot with pickup or free delivery with $45. It goes for $57 at Walmart, which is what it had been fetching at Amazon before dropping to the all-time low there. It can haul up to 300 pounds and features 10-inch pneumatic tires for easy maneuvering. You’ll want to have this on hand for your next big gardening endeavor. Reviews are light here but Sandusky is an overall well-rated brand.

Do you have an easy, reliable way to carry your gardening tools? If not, consider the Bucket Boss Gatemouth Hard Tote Tool Bag for $20 Prime shipped. Over 200 customers have come together to rate it 4.7/5 stars.

Sandusky Lee Steel/Poly Crate Wagon features:

  • Dump wagon for loading, hauling and dumping up to 300 lb. of material and refuse
  • Steel frame construction and plastic tub for strength and durability
  • 10 in. Pneumatic rubber wheels tires to resist abrasion and absorb shock
