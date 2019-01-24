Acer’s Swift 3 laptop has a quad-core Ryzen 7 CPU, RX 540 GPU, 256GB SSD, more: $650 (Reg. $800)

Amazon offers the Acer Swift 3 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/256GB/RX 540 GPU for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $800, Amazon has had it for around $720 so far this month and this is a match for its all-time low. With a quad-core Ryzen 7 processor, 256GB of speedy SSD storage, and the RX 540 dedicated graphics card, this computer is built to get work done. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook is just $219 shipped. You’ll lose out on Windows 10 and many of the features that operating system brings, but you’ll easily be able to check Facebook, email, and troll Reddit with this Chromebook.

Acer Swift 3 features:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-Core Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
  • AMD Radeon RX 540 with 2 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
  • 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display with Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 8GB DDR4 Onboard Memory & 256GB SSD
  • Up to 9-hours of battery life
