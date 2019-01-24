Spend $20 on eBooks at Amazon and get a FREE $5 credit toward your next Kindle purchase

Amazon has kicked off a new promotion for bookworms, offering a free $5 Kindle credit when you spend $20 or more on eBooks. In order to take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to head over to this landing page and activate the coupon. Then you’ll have through January 28th to purchase various titles and expand your digital library. The $5 credit will be applicable on your next Kindle purchase. Head below for the full terms and conditions. Peruse Amazon’s entire selection of Kindle eBooks right here.
Terms and conditions:
- This is a limited time offer.
- Offer applies to all Kindle eBooks made available through Amazon.com and smile.amazon.com, including eBook gift purchases and bulk eBook orders that are redeemed within the offer period.
- Offer does not apply to eBook pre-orders, physical goods, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), print books, or digital subscriptions such as Kindle Unlimited.
- To receive a promotional credit, you must (1) activate the offer and (2) purchase the specified amount on any Kindle eBooks by 11:59 PM (PST) on January 28, 2019. You will then receive a promotional credit, and this credit will be automatically applied to your next Kindle eBook purchase. Any Kindle eBook sold on Amazon.com is eligible for this credit.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
- Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC.