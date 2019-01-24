AmazonBasics’ $82.50 Wall Mount Monitor Stand takes your Mac setup to the next level (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium Wall Mount Monitor Stand for $82.43 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for an over $17 discount and is the lowest price that we’ve seen in almost a year. Today’s discount is only the third that time it’s fallen under $85 and comes within $6 of the all-time low. The AmazonBasics wall mount is an ideal way to free up space on your desk. Plus, the floating monitor look pairs perfectly with a Philips Hue Lightstrip for ambient lighting. Nearly 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
If wall mounting isn’t an idea solution, this highly-rated $25 option clamps to your desk instead. Though you’ll be giving up the effortless adjustment from Amazon’s gas spring model.
AmazonBasics Wall Mount Monitor Stand features:
- Wall mount LCD arm adjusts effortlessly for ease of use
- Arm extends and retracts, tilts to change reading angles, and rotates from landscape-to-portrait mode
- Increases desktop space; allows ergonomic positioning for reduced strain
- Easy set up; instructions and hardware included
- Backed by an AmazonBasics Limited 1-Year Warranty
