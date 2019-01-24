AmazonBasics’ $82.50 Wall Mount Monitor Stand takes your Mac setup to the next level (Reg. $100)

- Jan. 24th 2019 8:34 am ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium Wall Mount Monitor Stand for $82.43 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for an over $17 discount and is the lowest price that we’ve seen in almost a year. Today’s discount is only the third that time it’s fallen under $85 and comes within $6 of the all-time low. The AmazonBasics wall mount is an ideal way to free up space on your desk. Plus, the floating monitor look pairs perfectly with a Philips Hue Lightstrip for ambient lighting. Nearly 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If wall mounting isn’t an idea solution, this highly-rated $25 option clamps to your desk instead. Though you’ll be giving up the effortless adjustment from Amazon’s gas spring model.

AmazonBasics Wall Mount Monitor Stand features:

  • Wall mount LCD arm adjusts effortlessly for ease of use
  • Arm extends and retracts, tilts to change reading angles, and rotates from landscape-to-portrait mode
  • Increases desktop space; allows ergonomic positioning for reduced strain
  • Easy set up; instructions and hardware included
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics Limited 1-Year Warranty

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

AmazonBasics

