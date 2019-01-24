Add a companion to your desk w/ Anki’s Cozmo Coding Robot for $99 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Focus Camera is offering the certified refurbished Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot for $99 shipped. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $20. Take the monotony out of work by keeping this fun little sidekick at your desk while you work. Much like Wonder Workshops robots, Cozmo can be controlled from your smartphone and is great for those who want to dabble with computer programming. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Spend a bit less when you opt for WowWee’s MiP the Toy Robot at $80. While it isn’t a coding robot, you can interact with it using gestures like swipes, claps, and more. Use the smartphone app to control the robot or play games with it.

Anki Cozmo Toy Coding Robot features: