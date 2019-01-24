Add this well-rated and easy-to-install backup camera to your car for just $35 at Amazon (30% off)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its M1 Backup Camera Kit for $34.99 shipped when coupon code VCY57ZMB has been applied during checkout. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the all-time low. Unlike many other options out there, this camera kit simply requires you to connect a single wire to the reverse light of your car, making it a very approachable task for many. The camera is waterproof and also packs night vision so you can see no matter what time it is. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

