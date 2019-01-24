A Blue Yeti Mic + Assassin’s Creed Origins is yours for $80 ($145 value)

GameStop offers the Blue Yeti Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Origins (PC) for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, the microphone alone typically sells for over $110 at Amazon. Assassin’s Creed is typically listed around $30 at various retailers. Our previous mention was $85 for the microphone alone. Blue Microphones’ Yeti connects to your setup via USB and is “perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers” and more. Features built-in gain control, a mute button, headphone output and a zero-latency design. Over 6,800 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

