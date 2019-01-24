A Blue Yeti Mic + Assassin’s Creed Origins is yours for $80 ($145 value)

GameStop offers the Blue Yeti Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Origins (PC) for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, the microphone alone typically sells for over $110 at Amazon. Assassin’s Creed is typically listed around $30 at various retailers. Our previous mention was $85 for the microphone alone. Blue Microphones’ Yeti connects to your setup via USB and is “perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers” and more. Features built-in gain control, a mute button, headphone output and a zero-latency design. Over 6,800 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If today’s deal doesn’t do the trick, check out our roundup of the best microphones for your Mac. This is a great way to upgrade your audio or jumpstart a burgeoning podcast career.

Blue Yeti Microphone features:

  • Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation.
  • Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo.
  • Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output. Power output (RMS): 130mW
  • Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls.
