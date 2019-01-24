Never miss a beat w/ first generation Snapchat Spectacles for $60 + $5 shipping (Reg. $130)

Brookstone is offering the first generation Snapchat Spectacles in black for $59.99 with $5 shipping. Originally $130 and still going for as much at Target, this is just $5 above our last mention of $60 shipped in July of 2018 and is the best available. Snapchat Spectacles allow you to record the world around you while wearing stylish sunglasses at the same time. If you’re an avid Snapchat user, these are perfect for you. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Snapchat Spectacles features:

Press, Play: Just press the button to start recording a 10-second video from your perspective, hands-free. Press again to extend to 20 or 30 seconds. Spectacles light up to let friends know you’re recording. What you do next is up to you!

Full Circle: Relive the moment the way you experienced it with our unique circular video format. Rotate your phone to catch every detail. Or, pinch to zoom out and see everything, all at once!

Your videos are backed up and saved to Memories on Snapchat.

Share Anywhere: Send your videos to friends, add them to your Story, or save them to your Camera Roll.