Dyson’s Ball 2 Upright Vac can handle any surface in your home for $180 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

- Jan. 24th 2019 8:56 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the manufacturer-refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. That’s $220 off the new price at Best Buy, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked recently and roughly $90 under the usual refurbished price at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This multi-floor vac can handle just about any surface in your home and includes both a combination tool and a stair tool. Also comes with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the 860 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

However, you might want to head over to yesterday’s Dyson roundup where you’ll find options from $88 shipped. And you also might want to just let a robotic vacuum do it for you. Here are some great options from $174 shipped.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum:

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 has unrivaled Dyson Suction, and is light to maneuver. A slimmer design allows the Multi Floor 2 to turn on a dime, steering easily into difficult spaces. It’s ideal for homes with hardwood, tile, and carpets. The Multi Floor 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between all floor types – sealing in suction for a powerful clean across your entire home.

