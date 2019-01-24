Dyson’s Ball 2 Upright Vac can handle any surface in your home for $180 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the manufacturer-refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. That’s $220 off the new price at Best Buy, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked recently and roughly $90 under the usual refurbished price at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This multi-floor vac can handle just about any surface in your home and includes both a combination tool and a stair tool. Also comes with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the 860 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

However, you might want to head over to yesterday’s Dyson roundup where you’ll find options from $88 shipped. And you also might want to just let a robotic vacuum do it for you. Here are some great options from $174 shipped.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: