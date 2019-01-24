EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peephole replacement

When it comes to keeping your home secure, there are many options out there. Ring makes multiple video accessories, as does Nest, and there’s even a HomeKit-enabled video doorbell on the horizon. EZVIZ, a smart home security company, recently announced its DB1 Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and DP1 Smart Door Viewer (or peephole replacement).

The peephole replacement is the most intriguing here, as it’s a great way to get security at your home without having to install a new doorbell. Both devices are Wi-Fi connected and offer wide field-of-view.

EZVIZ DB1 Smart Video Doorbell is powered by your existing wires

When it comes to video doorbells, not all of them can be powered by your existing doorbell wires. Some require you to use batteries that can potentially die, which is never good if you’re wanting the best in home security.

EZVIZ’s DB1 Smart Video Doorbell requires you to wire it into your existing wiring, meaning it’ll always be powered on to give you a view of who’s at the door.

The DB1 also features two way audio, custom detection zones, alerts, remote access and more. When it comes to seeing who’s there, you’ll have a 180° vertical field of view, meaning you can easily see what’s going on outside.

EZVIZ made the DB1 compatible with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, which is somewhat rare for video accessories like this.

You’ll find IP65 water and dust protection, alongside night vision up to 5 meters. EZVIZ offers encrypted cloud storage and up to a 128GB microSD card support, giving you multiple backup solutions.

EZVIZ DP1 Smart Door Viewer is a peephole replacement

Not everyone has a doorbell where it’d easily see who’s at the door. You might have a doorbell on the side wall of your entry way, or maybe you don’t have a doorbell at all. The EZVIZ DP1 replaces (or becomes) your door’s peephole and features a 4.3-inch touchscreen that mounts inside. The DP1 combines the features of a traditional peephole, IP camera, and doorbell system into a single smart device.

You’ll have a 124° field of view here, and since it’s mounted up higher than a doorbell that’ll still give you a great view of what’s going on outside. This one runs off of a rechargeable battery since there’s no existing wiring here to power it, but a single charge can last up to two months.

You’ll also find motion detection and alerts, two way audio, and there’s a button on the DP1 that allows people to ring your phone and the monitor, functioning as a doorbell for you as well.

Pricing and availability

The EZVIZ DB1 Smart Video Doorbell will set you back $189.99 shipped at Amazon and is available starting now. The EZVIZ DP1 Smart Door Viewer is a bit more expensive at $229.99 shipped from Amazon, and is also available starting now.

If you’re picking up the DB1 Smart Video Doorbell, we recommend grabbing a 128GB microSD card so you can have a local backup of all recordings, regardless of your internet connectivity.