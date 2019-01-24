Receive a box of 9 sheet masks from Facetory for only $10 shipped

Facetory offers new subscribers its Seven Lux Sheet Mask Box for $9.95 shipped. Just use coupon code SDFaceTory at checkout. Regularly over a $40 value, this is an incredible deal for nine masks (seven in the box + two bonus masks via coupon), which have been personally tested and curated by the Facetory staff. This box features South Korean brands that have yet to really crack the Western market — such as Banobagi and Blooming Cell — so you can be a step or two above many of your fellow skincare connoisseurs. Nearly 1,500 customers love this monthly box of skincare goodies, rating it 4.9/5 stars. Note: This subscription box will auto-renew at a much higher rate, so be sure to cancel before the next billing cycle.

Another way to satiate your appetite for skincare is to pick up Target’s $5 January Beauty Box. This 7-piece set includes brands such as Maybelline, Garnier, and more.

Facetory Seven Lux Sheet Mask Box includes: