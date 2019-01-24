Save up to 35% on Nendoroid video game figures from $30 shipped: Overwatch, Zelda and more

- Jan. 24th 2019 12:36 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Good Smile Company Nendoroid Zelda Breath of the Wild Guardian figure for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen and good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon. I own many of Good Smile Company’s figures, and love them as they pack plenty of details, have really solid build quality and offer a unique take on iconic characters. Rated 5/5 stars and Nendoroids are equally as highly-regarded across the board. Head below for more figures to expand your collection of gaming paraphernalia.

Other notable Nendoroid figures:

Nendoroid Zelda Guardian Figure features:

Wreak havoc over Hyrule with this Nendoroid The Legend of Zelda Guardian figure. It has a movable eye and 360-degree rotatable head to let you recreate attack scenes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild video game. This Nendoroid The Legend of Zelda Guardian figure comes with an ancient bow accessory to defeat the creature.

