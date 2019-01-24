Save up to 35% on Nendoroid video game figures from $30 shipped: Overwatch, Zelda and more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Good Smile Company Nendoroid Zelda Breath of the Wild Guardian figure for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen and good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon. I own many of Good Smile Company’s figures, and love them as they pack plenty of details, have really solid build quality and offer a unique take on iconic characters. Rated 5/5 stars and Nendoroids are equally as highly-regarded across the board. Head below for more figures to expand your collection of gaming paraphernalia.

Wreak havoc over Hyrule with this Nendoroid The Legend of Zelda Guardian figure. It has a movable eye and 360-degree rotatable head to let you recreate attack scenes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild video game. This Nendoroid The Legend of Zelda Guardian figure comes with an ancient bow accessory to defeat the creature.