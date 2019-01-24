Refresh your household for spring with Hearth & Hand’s collection at Target from $4

Jan. 24th 2019

Freshen up your home for spring with bright and airy designs by Joanna Gaines. Her Hearth & Hand collection at Target just released hundreds of new items that start a budget-friendly price of $4. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your bedroom, living space, kitchen, entry or bathroom, this spring line has it all. Find our top picks from Hearth & Hand’s new Spring Collection below.

“The New Year is a great time to freshen up your home. I designed this collection to feel handmade with polished details, so that each piece would look beautiful in any space.” -Joanna Gaines

Bedding

Starting with a base, the Duvet Cover Set in Linen is a lightweight and airy piece to add to your bedroom. I love that its neutral cream color will pair with any space and you can add pops of color throughout the warmer months. Even better, it can be machine washed for a fresh look for years to come. It’s priced at $80.

Another bedding piece that’s great for spring is a quilt. The Texture Stripe Quilt for $70 is 100% cotton and can be used all year long as a layering piece. This quilt is also machine washable and available in two neutral colors.

Decor

Spring is a great time to add color into your home. Freshen up every space with your favorite faux greenery from big statements to simple centerpieces. A standout piece is the Faux Fiddle Leaf Plant in Terracotta Pot at $40. This will add a trendy, fresh accent to your space, and it’s lightweight enough to move from space to space. Another trick to making this piece look more realistic is to add a little soil to the bottom.

Liven up your front step with the Faux Eucalyptus Wreath that’s priced at just $10. This luxurious looking wreath adds a friendly and welcoming touch to your front door or you can add it over a mantel. Plus, with its faux design you can re-use it for years to come.

Dinnerware

Dress up your table with the Stoneware Dinner Plates that feature a scalloped detailed edge that will add an elegant touch to your setting. These plates feature a shiny white glaze and darker gray accents around the edge for a pop of contrast that’s very stylish. Even better, they’re priced at just $7. You can also pair these plates with the set of 4 Dessert Stoneware Black Bowls for $16 that can easily hold side dishes, salads, soups and more.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

