Intel’s NUC makes a fantastic home media server, score one with 8GB of RAM for $350 ($445 value)

Newegg is currently offering the Intel NUC Core i5 2.3 GHz Mini Computer (NUC8i5BEH) plus an 8GB stick of G.Skill DDR4 RAM for $349.99 shipped. The RAM will be automatically added to your cart. That’s good for a $50 discount on the NUC itself, dropping to $10 under the Amazon all-time low. Not the mention, the included RAM adds an extra $45 value into the mix, saving you 22%. Intel’s NUC features Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, Dual USB 3.0 and HDMI ports. It is a highly-customizable PC that shines when used in your home theater or as a media server. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for recommendations on components you’ll need to get it up and running.

Intel’s NUC requires more love to get it running out of the box then your average computer. It lacks any onboard storage or memory, so you’ll need to make sure to pick up the additional components. Luckily today’s offer comes bundled with 8GB of RAM. But it supports up to 32GB across its two slots, so you can grab an extra 8GB SODIMM for $50.

You’ll also need to outfit it with some storage. This NUC has both a 2.5-inch drive bay as well as a PCIe NVMe slot. Samsung’s 970 EVO 250GB option will do the trick just fine at $84. We also spotted Samsung’s fast 860 EVO 500GB SSD on sale for $67 shipped (Reg. $85).

Intel NUC Bundle features: