Upgrade to Samsung’s fast 860 EVO 500GB SSD for $67 shipped (Reg. $85)

Newegg offers the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $66.99 shipped when promo code AFM9SSD674 is applied during checkout. For comparison, this model has a list price of $110 and usually sells for $85 at most retailers like Amazon. This is also the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Upgrade your Mac or aging PC with a new Samsung 860 EVO SSD. Features include V-NAND technology for “optimized performance” and transfer speeds up to 550MB/s. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 3,2000 Amazon reviewers.

Quickly and easily transfer data from one device to another with this top-rated StarTech SATA III hard drive adapter. This is a great way to backup your system or quickly migrate from your Mac or PC.

Samsung 860 EVO features: