Upgrade to Samsung’s fast 860 EVO 500GB SSD for $67 shipped (Reg. $85)

- Jan. 24th 2019 8:24 am ET

0

Newegg offers the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $66.99 shipped when promo code AFM9SSD674 is applied during checkout. For comparison, this model has a list price of $110 and usually sells for $85 at most retailers like Amazon. This is also the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Upgrade your Mac or aging PC with a new Samsung 860 EVO SSD. Features include V-NAND technology for “optimized performance” and transfer speeds up to 550MB/s. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 3,2000 Amazon reviewers.

Quickly and easily transfer data from one device to another with this top-rated StarTech SATA III hard drive adapter. This is a great way to backup your system or quickly migrate from your Mac or PC.

Samsung 860 EVO features:

  • Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology. Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing
  • Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively
  • Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use
  • Hardware/Software Compatibility: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32-bit and 64-bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX, and Linux

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsung

Samsung
Newegg

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp