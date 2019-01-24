TP-Link’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub was made with portability in mind: $10 shipped (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub for $9.99 shipped. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s four-port hub was designed with portability in mind, making it a great option to add to your everyday carry. And because it features USB 3.0 ports, you’ll get up to 5GBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 350 customers.
Just because you have a new USB-C MacBook doesn’t mean that TP-Link’s hub won’t work for you though. You can use your savings towards the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 to pair with your machine.
TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub features:
- Instantly add four USB 3.0 ports to any compatible devices, like Mac, Surface, Chromebook, PC, Raspberry Pi, Xbox, PS3/4, Smart TV, etc
- Plug-and-Play for windows, Linux, Mac OS, no driver required. Hot Swappable, Hot Pluggable
- Backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1. Supports transfer speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)
- Ultra-compact with unique foldable cord design makes it an ideal USB hub on the go without scratching your PCs
- Can be used for both power charging for mobile phones and data sync. Max output per port: 900MA; total current output: 5V/2.5A; watts:12.5W