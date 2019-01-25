Filter your water with this Amazon Brita Gold Box, deals start at $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various Brita water filters for up to 33% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our featured deal is the 5-cup model in white for $13.49. Thats down from the usual $20 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon in years. Made from BPA-free materials, this is a great way to have filtered water at home on-demand. In fact, Brita claims that one “filter can replace 300 standard 16 oz. water bottles.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals.

Those looking for an upgraded model can pick up the 10-cup Monterey version for $29.99 in various colors, which is good for 25% off. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Brita 5-Cup Water Filters feature: