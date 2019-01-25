Filter your water with this Amazon Brita Gold Box, deals start at $13.50

- Jan. 25th 2019 7:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers various Brita water filters for up to 33% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our featured deal is the 5-cup model in white for $13.49. Thats down from the usual $20 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon in years. Made from BPA-free materials, this is a great way to have filtered water at home on-demand. In fact, Brita claims that one “filter can replace 300 standard 16 oz. water bottles.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals.

Those looking for an upgraded model can pick up the 10-cup Monterey version for $29.99 in various colors, which is good for 25% off. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Brita 5-Cup Water Filters feature:

  • SMALL WATER PITCHER: This small, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. Height 9.8″; Width 4.45″; Length/Depth 9.37″; Weight 1.39 pounds
  • CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water. *Substances reduced may not be in all users’ water
  • FILTER CHANGE REMINDER: For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced
  • REDUCE WASTE & SAVE: One Brita water filter can replace 300 standard 16 oz. water bottles which saves you money and reduces plastic waste
  • REPLACEMENTS: Change Brita standard filters every 40 gallons, about 2 months for the average household for optimal performance – that’s 2.5x longer than Zerowater filters
