The Beats UrBeats3 headphones are Lightning-equipped w/ a tangle-free cable: $38 (35% off)

- Jan. 25th 2019 4:41 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the Beats UrBeats3 Lighting Headphones for $37.99 shipped. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, beats our previous mention and is the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Since these stylish headphones are wired, you won’t need to fiddle with charging before using them. A tangle-free cable and magnetic earbuds make this pair of headphones easy to use and put away. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t mind charging occasionally? Grab Anker’s SoundBuds Curve Wireless Headphones for $26 and enjoy noise cancellation and up to 14 hours of audio on a single charge. Over 65% of reviewers have rated this pair of headphones 4+ stars.

Beats UrBeats3 Lighting Headphones features:

  • Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort
  • Variety of Eartip options provide individualized fit for noise isolation
  • Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability
  • Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with remote talk

