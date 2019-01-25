Canon’s $35 PIXMA Wireless Printer comes equipped with AirPrint support (Reg. $55)

- Jan. 25th 2019 2:28 pm ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Printer with AirPrint for $35 shipped. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and comes within $1 of our previous mention from Black Friday. Today’s offer is also the best we’re seeing. Canon’s PIXMA printer features a 2.4-inch LCD screen and can output 8.8 black and white pages per minute. It also works with Google Cloud Print and AirPrint. Over 1,900 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Compared to most other AirPrint-enabled printers you’d find at Amazon, today’s Canon discount is even more of a noteworthy deal. You’ll be hard pressed to find one for close to $35, let alone one with as solid ratings.

Canon PIXMA MX490 AirPrint Printer features:

Get more with the Canon PIXMA MX490 Wireless Office Printer/Copier/Scanner/Fax Machine. Print from more locations than ever with the MX490 with its outstanding connectivity options. With Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, you can print wirelessly from a compatible smartphone or tablet from virtually anywhere around the office. The wireless all-in-one printer is loaded with time saving features, including a fully integrated automatic document feeder that holds up to 20 sheets. Follow set-up and printing instructions on the 2.5″ LCD screen while utilizing the built-in wireless LAN connectivity.

