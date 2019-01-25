Whether you’ve gone hiking or even just walked around with your camera or binoculars, you know the struggle of trying to keep your gear from getting damaged. One thing I hate when going on trips is trying to keep my camera and lenses readily accessible, yet also safe from swinging around behind me and also just not in my hands. That’s where the Cotton Carrier Skout Sling comes in. It’s built to go across your chest and hold your camera or binoculars and has a patented twist and lock system that makes your gear both easy to insert or remove, regardless of what gear you have.

The Skout is designed to carry things in a fixed position, meaning that you can go biking, hiking, running, or just walking and have no issue with anything moving around. It can handle larger cameras, smaller systems, or even compact binoculars with ease.

Nomad Base Station

The Cotton Carrier Skout Sling is perfect for outdoor activities

This sling is designed to be compact and lightweight, perfect for all of your adventures. With ergonomic designing, Skout is comfortable and easy to put on. It has an elastic waist strap that will seamlessly adjust when you have to put on or take off a layer of clothing.

Skout is perfect for hiking, weddings, travel, or even wildlife photography. If you’ve ever tried to capture the perfect wildlife shot when hiking, it’s not easy if your camera is in your bag, or even behind your back on a sling as you walk. Skout keeps it front and center, right near your chest so it’s at the perfect spot for you to just pull it off and take a shot.

Don’t worry about dropping your camera either, the twist and lock mechanism keeps your device secure. Plus, there’s a built-in tether that will make dropping the camera a thing of the past. If you unlock and go to remove your camera or binoculars, and accidentally let go, the tether will be sure to grab the item and keep it from tumbling all the way to the ground.

The Cotton Carrier Skout Sling will set you back $79 in the grey camera, grey binocular, camo camera, or camo binocular setup. You can even add extra mounts or hand straps to your setup, giving you the ability to use Skout with multiple devices and it’s a great option for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors while also wanting to capture every moment.