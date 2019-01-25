Cut the cord and record shows on the Fire TV Recast DVR from $190 (Reg. $230+), more

Amazon offers its Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB for $189.99 shipped. You can grab the larger 1TB model for $229.99. That’s as much as $50 off and a match of the second best discount we’ve tracked to date. These offers are also available at B&H and Best Buy. Fire TV Recast offers a unique take on cord-cutting and DVR storage, mixing in well with its existing lineup of Fire TV streaming media players. With up to four tuners, users can store some 150 hours of HD content while leveraging Alexa to control various features. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Update 1/25 @ 12:55 PM: Amazon offers the Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Looking to cut the cord in 2019? Our guide offers a step-by-step approach to the best ways to eliminate pesky cable bills and move on this year.

Fire TV Recast features: