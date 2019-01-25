Save $25 off Foscam’s crystal-clear 1440p Wireless Security Camera: $59.50 at Amazon

Foscam Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its R4 Wireless Security Camera for $59.49 shipped when coupon code FDHCV7RZ has been applied during checkout. This camera dropped from $85 to $70 a few days back and today’s coupon slashes an additional $10 off the top, saving you $25 off the typical rate and making it one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Unlike many other dome cameras, this one sports 1440p footage quality, ensuring that your recordings look crisp every time. This camera comes with 8 hours of free GDPR-compliant cloud storage and an SD card slot in case you’re not fan of storing personal footage in the cloud. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for YI’s $33 Dome Camera if you can be content with 720p footage quality. At such a low price and with 75% of reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating, it is no wonder that it is #1 on Amazon’s best-selling dome camera list.

Foscam R4 1440p Wireless Security Camera features: