This Igloo Playmate Pal Personal Cooler is almost 50% off right now at $11 shipped

Amazon offers the Igloo Playmate Pal 7-Quart Personal Sized Cooler in Red for $10.97 shipped. Also at Walmart with pickup or free shipping with $35. Regularly around $20, which is what you’d be paying at Ace Hardware, today’s deal matches an Amazon all-time low. Use this cooler to store as many as 9 cans of your favorite beverage, or purpose it as a lunch pail. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Igloo Playmate Pal Personal Cooler features:
The Igloo Playmate Pal 7-Quart Cooler is a favorite everywhere for outdoors use, lunch, sports, events, and more. The cooler sports a unique tent shaped locking lid that makes it easy to pack in a day’s lunch and drinks. Featuring an easy to use, one-handed push-button on top that swings the lid open to either side, the Playmate delivers convenient access to the contents. The cooler holds nine cans plus ice and wipes clean after use. 1-year limited warranty.